GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

