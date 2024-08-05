GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $615.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

