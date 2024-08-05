GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $17.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.26. 4,528,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,101. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.97.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eaton

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.