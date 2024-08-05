GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 402 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $702.22. 973,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,232. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $808.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

