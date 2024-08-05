GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 566 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 147.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 149.5% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PTC traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,194. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.