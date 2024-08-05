GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 704 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.61 on Friday, hitting $302.22. 704,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.66 and its 200 day moving average is $329.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

