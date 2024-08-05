GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

AMGN traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $333.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.21 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.26. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

