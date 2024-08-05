GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

GDI stock opened at C$34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$515.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.00. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$47.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.12.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

