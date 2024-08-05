Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.52.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,328. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Generac by 3.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 22,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.