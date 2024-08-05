Genie Energy (GNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Genie Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of GNE opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $435.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $30.90.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
