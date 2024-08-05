Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $145.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GKOS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Glaukos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.73.

Shares of GKOS opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $126.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $264,791.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,748 shares of company stock worth $2,125,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

