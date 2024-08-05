GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q2 guidance at $0.24-$0.34 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GFS opened at $45.47 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

