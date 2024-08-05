Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Head to Head Survey

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.52 $11.42 million $0.05 80.60 Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.37 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -1.91

Analyst Recommendations

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 274.34%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56% Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17%

Summary

Aris Mining beats Gold Resource on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

