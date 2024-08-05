Gravity (G) Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gravity (G) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $252.96 million and approximately $33.98 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03757928 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $31,995,158.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

