Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 13.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 6,995,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

