Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $133.07 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Earnings History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.