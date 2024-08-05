Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $133.07 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

