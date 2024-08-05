Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 221.2% per year over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

HASI traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $29.93. 1,407,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,978. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

