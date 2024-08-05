Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

HASI stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 1,574,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

