HC Wainwright Cuts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. 4,921,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $779.41 million, a P/E ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

