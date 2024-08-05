HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.