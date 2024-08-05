HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.61.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evaxion Biotech A/S
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
