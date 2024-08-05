Head-To-Head Analysis: C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and C3is’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $108.78 million 19.69 $12.44 million N/A N/A C3is $36.90 million 0.01 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04

Cadeler A/S has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cadeler A/S and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cadeler A/S and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.58%. Given Cadeler A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than C3is.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats C3is on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

