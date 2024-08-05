HF Foods Group (HFFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of HFFG stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.02. 7,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,512. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.49.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.