HM Payson & Co. Sells 200 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $20,986,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $52,293,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total transaction of $1,685,342.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,662,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,850,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total transaction of $1,685,342.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,662,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,850,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,787 shares of company stock valued at $16,259,226. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $6.84 on Monday, reaching $305.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,827. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.29.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

