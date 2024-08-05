Horizen (ZEN) Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $115.04 million and $22.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.53 or 0.00013845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00039183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,285,231 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

