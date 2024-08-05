Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.04.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 877,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.