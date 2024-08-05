Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 533,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,834. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 239,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

