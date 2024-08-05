Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,671. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

