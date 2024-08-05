ICON (ICX) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $124.30 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,255,646 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,242,963.9247241. The last known price of ICON is 0.13634327 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,112,301.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

