Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of INFN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.76. 6,479,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,147. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFN

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

