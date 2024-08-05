Insider Buying: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Purchases $24,993.60 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,993.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,104.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %
MNSB opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.57.
MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.
Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
