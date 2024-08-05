Insider Buying: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Purchases $24,993.60 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,993.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,104.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

MNSB opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

About MainStreet Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.