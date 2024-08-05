Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $352,110.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,484,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,334,732.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

