Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Sells 513 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $166.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $91.25 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 132.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,287,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

