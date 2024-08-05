Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $209.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,633,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,150,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

