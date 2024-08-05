Insider Selling: Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) SVP Sells 7,750 Shares of Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Balchem Trading Down 2.6 %
Balchem stock opened at $171.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
