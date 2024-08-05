Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 851 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F5 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $4.85 on Monday, reaching $187.14. 494,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

