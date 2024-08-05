Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Director Sells $122,780.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.21. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Separately, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
