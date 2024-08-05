Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 2,943 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $10.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $439.30. 1,303,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,953. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.