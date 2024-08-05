Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,799,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

Moderna Trading Down 8.1 %

Moderna stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.