Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 56,800 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.