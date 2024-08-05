Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells $192,532.48 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

