Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells 10,879 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.4 %

TDOC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. 8,631,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

