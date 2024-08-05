Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells 698 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $65,046.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,695.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMB Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 598,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $105.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

