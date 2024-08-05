Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $105,800.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WideOpenWest Stock Performance
NYSE:WOW opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
