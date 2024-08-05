Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $105,800.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 557,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

