Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

