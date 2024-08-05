inSure DeFi (SURE) Trading 24.8% Lower This Week

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $90.89 million and $269,822.67 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,487.97 or 1.00120853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00399161 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $444,470.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.