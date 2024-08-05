Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

