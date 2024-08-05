International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.