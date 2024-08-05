Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

