Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 529,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 187,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,051. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

