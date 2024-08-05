iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,465,000 after acquiring an additional 723,830 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,286,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,789. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.